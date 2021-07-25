HRT Financial LP Invests $526,000 in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,272,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 377.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 560,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 299,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

NYSE PVG opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.