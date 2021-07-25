HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15,637.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.