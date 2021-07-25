HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 11,373 First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 102,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 140.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $49.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04.

