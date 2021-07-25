Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Howard Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Howard Bancorp.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 24.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

HBMD opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $363.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Howard Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Bancorp (HBMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.