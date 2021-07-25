Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,290,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

