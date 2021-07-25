Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 629,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,988. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.