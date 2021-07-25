Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the highest is $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $545.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HOPE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 629,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,988. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 223.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 21.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

