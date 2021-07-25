Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOK. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $9,149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 813.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 743,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

