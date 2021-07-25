Homrich & Berg Sells 225 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.72 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.24.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.