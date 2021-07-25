Homrich & Berg Has $307,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $327,871,000 after acquiring an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 685,272 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

