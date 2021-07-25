Homrich & Berg Has $277,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Homrich & Berg grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 321,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 133,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $52.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

