HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMST opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $798.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HMST. B. Riley boosted their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

