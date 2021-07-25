Holocene Advisors LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

