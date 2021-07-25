Holocene Advisors LP Invests $1.37 Million in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,027 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Granite Construction as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson raised Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

