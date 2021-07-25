Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 101,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

