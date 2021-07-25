Holocene Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 22,208 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

