Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 39,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at about $49,765,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,492,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,530,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.80 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $184,351.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $135,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

