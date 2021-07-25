Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 318.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,760 shares during the quarter. CarParts.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of CarParts.com worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CarParts.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CarParts.com by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarParts.com by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

In related news, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock worth $3,364,158. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $896.88 million, a PE ratio of -266.43 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.