Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.