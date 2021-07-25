Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 94,460 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 375,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,460 shares during the period. argenx accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in argenx were worth $103,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,469,000 after purchasing an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of argenx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,119,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.09. 93,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,468. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets lowered argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.07.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

