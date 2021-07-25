Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Sells 207,684 Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,684 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Hookipa Pharma were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 16.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

HOOK traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 162,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,965. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $193.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 237.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

