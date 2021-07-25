Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. cut its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,498 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. owned approximately 1.77% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $27,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRLD traded up $4.80 on Friday, reaching $34.06. 354,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,723. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.47.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $285,571.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,628 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,277 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Prelude Therapeutics Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

