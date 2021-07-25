Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.
Shares of HELE opened at $225.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.92. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
