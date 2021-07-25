Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.460-$10.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $225.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.92. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.