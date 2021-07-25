Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $368,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.65 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

