Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 9,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.