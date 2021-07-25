HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $47.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 559.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,541,000 after buying an additional 400,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after buying an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,118,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 131,686 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.