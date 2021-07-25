Head to Head Analysis: Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) vs. Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -1,352.02% -135.83% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Anglo American 0 4 7 0 2.64

Anglo American has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Anglo American’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anglo American is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augusta Gold and Anglo American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Anglo American $30.90 billion 1.81 $2.09 billion $1.25 16.39

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anglo American beats Augusta Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

