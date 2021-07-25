H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Gap Up to $31.73

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.73, but opened at $32.61. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 1,863 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.73.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,979,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after acquiring an additional 242,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.