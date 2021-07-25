HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.05.

Shares of HCA opened at $248.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $254.45. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,141 shares of company stock valued at $61,563,465. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

