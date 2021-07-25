HCA Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.70 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $248.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

