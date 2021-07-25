Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hays plc (LON:HAS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 155.50 ($2.03). Hays shares last traded at GBX 154.80 ($2.02), with a volume of 1,267,733 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hays to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72. The company has a market cap of £2.60 billion and a PE ratio of -309.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.91.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

