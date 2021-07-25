Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

