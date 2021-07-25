Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 161 to GBX 175. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Harworth Group traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 156.28 ($2.04), with a volume of 35264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.91).

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.84. The stock has a market cap of £514.73 million and a PE ratio of 19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

