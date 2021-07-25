Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

