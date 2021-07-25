Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

