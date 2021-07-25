Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $101,160.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTY stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $411.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.98 and a twelve month high of $41.28.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTY. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.