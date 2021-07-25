Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,612 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $49,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 33.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 373,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after buying an additional 94,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 239,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAC opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

