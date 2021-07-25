Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

