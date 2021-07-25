Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.20. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $60.53.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.
