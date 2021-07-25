Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Sells 201,671 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 201,671 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 5.0% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $67,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

DIS stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.14. 5,126,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

