Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$4.00 by HC Wainwright

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been given a C$4.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

