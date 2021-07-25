Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. Makes New $22.27 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,000. Twitter makes up 5.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,275,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

