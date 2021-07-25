Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tetra Tech by 38.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.08. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.61 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

