Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $653.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $376.20 and a 12 month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

