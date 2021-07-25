Gotham Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. CQS US LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LBTYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

