Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 39.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,121 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in TTM Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,937 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

TTMI stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

