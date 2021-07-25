Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,489 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

