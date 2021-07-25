Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.88. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other Vericel news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.