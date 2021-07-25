Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,254 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KKR. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

KKR opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

