Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,792 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $127.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 265.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.54. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $174.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.78 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 91,970 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.71, for a total value of $8,618,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,202 shares of company stock worth $61,165,402. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.