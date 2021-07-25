Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,831 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

ATGE opened at $35.52 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock worth $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

