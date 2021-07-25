Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.19 Million Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 451,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 138,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $9,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.57 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. On average, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 373.33%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

